Hillsboro Hops claim victory in front of sold-out crowd

Washington County

by: KOIN 6 News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Hops celebrated the Fourth of July Sunday evening by playing in front of a sold-out crowd. 

The team’s general manager K.L. Wombacher said having a sold-out game was a special mark of baseball, and normalcy, returning after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“It was a tough year for everybody across the country, across the world and now as we see full ballparks on July 4th, it’s one of those moments I think we’re going to see throughout the country today that wow, we’ve kind of conquered it. I mean, it’s not over, but you know it’s over enough to where we can really enjoy our Fourth of July, which is really special,” he said. 

The Hops pulled off a 6-1 win Sunday over the Eugene Emeralds to finish the series. 

