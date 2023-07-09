The stretch of Highway 101 where the fatal crash occurred. (State of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Hillsboro man was struck and killed by a logging truck while cycling on Highway 101 near Lincoln Beach on July 7.

Oregon State Police say that 57-year-old Bradley James Stark was riding a bicycle southbound on Highway 101 when, for unknown reasons, his bicycle struck the side of the empty logging truck driven by 36-year-old Richard Eugene Wiser of Newport.

“Stark suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” OSP stated in a press release.

Highway 101 was partially closed for approximately four hours while officers investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.