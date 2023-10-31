Police say he was traveling “at a high rate of speed”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after police say he was traveling down Southwest Murray Boulevard and crashed into another vehicle.

Beaverton police say the man, who was from Hillsboro, was traveling “at a high rate of speed” before crashing at the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street around 4:27 p.m.

It is not clear whether the other driver was injured. An investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this crash to contact Officer Neil Debolt at 503-526-2261.