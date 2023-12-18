PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a hostage situation that resulted in the suspect being killed by police, the Hillsboro community is grappling with how to help survivors of domestic violence.

A man who violated a restraining order who said he was armed and took a woman hostage was shot and killed by two HIllsboro police officers Sunday morning. Though authorities tell KOIN 6 News the investigation is still ongoing, the incident that occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 17 at an apartment near NE Miriam Way and NE Wheelock Place has obviously left an impact in the community.

Neighbors who spoke to KOIN 6 News anonymously said that the woman involved was kind and quiet. What’s more, they said a deadly incident in their vicinity was the last thing they expected on a Sunday morning. It’s the type of situation Beaverton Police Department Detective Amanda Pickar said she sees way too often.

“Psychological and emotional abuse, or financial abuse, isolation from family and friends, and potential other physical abuse that preceded this as well that would result in something as dramatic as this. But it’s also a common ending that there would be threats against somebody’s life in a DV situation like this.”

Investigating domestic violence has been the focus of much of the professional life of Pickar, who is currently assigned to the Family Justice Center of Washington County. She said the county takes DV cases seriously, with about 1,325 of the District Attorney’s 1,700 cases last year being prosecuted.

“It’s something that a lot of folks experience a lot of shame with. This experience that they’re going through, they maybe feel isolated and alone or like law enforcement wouldn’t believe them or that the courts wouldn’t take it seriously. But I’m here to tell you that we will and we do.”

The Family Justice Center reports that 36% of Oregon men and 40% of women experience domestic violence, with half of all women in the state having experienced sexual assault.

Evidence suggests rates of domestic violence rose nationally during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with Washington County being no exception. According to a report by the Family Justice Center from last year, homicides also saw an uptick during the pandemic, with 2022 marking “a 20-year high in murders in Washington County, the majority of which were family related.”

Anecdotally, authorities and DV advocates say they see an uptick in these kinds of calls during the holidays as well, making this time of year a particularly high risk period for potential disputes and instances of abuse to take place. However, Pickar said there is help out there for those who want it. For instance, victims now have the ability to text 9-1-1 in addition to calling the emergency line. What’s more those seeking help can also visit the Beaverton’s Justice Center in person.

“It’s basically one stop shopping if you need help with counseling for you or your children, or housing or breaking a lease and there’s daycare here as well provided for them while they’re getting counseling or filling out a petition for a restraining order — which is free.”

Beginning next year, Pickar says restraining order will last for two years instead of one.

People in Washington County who need help with DV issues can visit the Family Justice Center’s website for resources they may need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached for 24/7 confidential support at 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.