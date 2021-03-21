Hillsboro Police seek help in finding insulin-dependent man

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Police are asking the public’s help in finding a “medically fragile” man who has been missing since Saturday night.

Miguel Harp was last seen at 6:40 p.m. Saturday near 2185 NW 185th Ave., police said. He is insulin-dependent.

Harp is six feet tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, scruffy facial hair and balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green and gray hunting coat with a hood, blue jeans, black athletic shoes and a black knit hat.

His missing person case number is #21-24443.