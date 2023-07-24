PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As one of the fastest-growing communities in the metro area, Hillsboro is attracting more business development and opportunities for community members to gather.

The city is redeveloping a former U.S. Bank building — which closed during the pandemic — into Main Street Commons — which will include several local restaurant favorites such as Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie and Backwoods Brewing.

“It’s been revitalized and the response from our community and even outside Hillsboro, to this area and this project has just been phenomenal,” Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said.

“We have a cultural arts district in our downtown and that’s why you’ll also see the murals on the side of the building because public art is a part of our goals and priorities but it’s also part of the developer’s as well,” The mayor added. “It’s just a beautiful project inside and out.”

Additionally, the city opened a new food cart plaza at Hillsboro Downtown Station, featuring about two dozen food carts and represents the cultural diversity of the community, Callaway said.

“What I love is this is a Vietnamese developer, and you walk in and one of your first food carts is a woman from Germany. Next to her is a woman from Russia, you have people from Mexico, South America, you have people from Korea,” Callaway said. “This is authentic food, and it is truly just reflective of the diversity of our city, diversity of Washington County, but also, I think it honors the fact that hard work, good ideas really can help you be successful here in Hillsboro and around the states.”

Callaway highlighted the importance of bringing the community together, whether it’s at a Hillsboro Hops game, Tuesday Market or Pix in the Park.

“It’s so fun just to get together. Post-pandemic, we underestimate how important it is for us to gather together again and we see that every event,” Callaway said. “Thousands of people are gathering just to enjoy being out and about with each other.”