PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old armed man surrendered to Hillsboro police after barricading inside a home late Saturday night.

The incident began as a domestic violence call, Hillsboro police said, where a man later identified as Gary D. Stevens brandished a handgun and threatened his partner.

Stevens then allegedly barricaded inside the residence in the area of NE 43rd and Lincoln. The crisis negotiation team came to the scene and convinced Stevens to surrender, authorities said.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail on domestic violence charges: unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, harassment, menacing and violating a release agreement.

Stevens already has a domestic violence case pending from early August 2022. He was already facing felony charges of witness tampering and strangulation along with a misdemeanor for harassment.

Roads were closed in the area during the incident Saturday night.