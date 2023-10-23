PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old Hillsboro High School student was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night and police are still seeking information about what led to the incident.

According to Hillsboro police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. near Northeast 34th Place and arriving officers found two people who had been shot.

The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital but did not survive, a 16-year-old from Liberty High School was also shot and taken to a hospital.

On Monday morning, Hillsboro School District Superintendent Travis Reiman spoke about the shooting at a short press conference.

“(Hillsboro) High was a somber place this morning,” he said.

He shared his, and the district’s, commitment to keeping students safe and protected while at school.

Reiman also spoke about a coalition that Hillsboro School District is part of along with Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and more who are focused on addressing the violence that faces students.

“When I talk about pathways to violence, I’m talking about unsafe social networks, like gang activity, extremist groups, white supremacist groups and online forums that create an opportunity for students to engage in violence,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Hillsboro police.