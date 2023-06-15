PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee in the Hillsboro School District was indicted Wednesday on four sexual abuse charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Yessina Manriquez Casillas, 22, was a special education teaching assistant at Century High School when officials said she sexually abused a student.

Casillas, who lives in Beaverton, allegedly picked up a student from a celebration and then sexually abused them, detectives said.

On Wednesday, after a Washington County grand jury heard evidence in the case, Casillas was indicted and arrested on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Detectives also said there may be more victims and they ask anyone with information to contact them at 503-846-2700.