PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman suffered life-threatening burns during an apartment fire Saturday afternoon at 399 Northeast 79th Ave., according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

Fire officials have yet to release the woman’s name, but say the fire left her with “second-degree burns on approximately 20% of her body” – including her head, face, chest, arms and hands.

An ambulance brought the woman to a trauma center, and fire crews contained the flames to the apartment unit before it spread to the other units nearby.

Hillsboro F&R says two other people were inside the apartment at the time of the fire, but both remained uninjured.

Investigators say the cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

