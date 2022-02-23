PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A homemade bomb was found outside Sherwood Middle School around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sherwood Police Department.

Sherwood police said someone found the bomb in a field while playing with their dog.

The Explosive Detonation Unit was called and safely detonated it.

The school said teams are searching the school grounds for any other devices.

Right now, they plan on being open for school tomorrow.



Police said to remember to always call 911 if you see a device like this and said it’s a good reminder to keep your dog on a leash.

