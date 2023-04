PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas line rupture in Sherwood, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the evacuation was a precaution as firefighters work with NW Natural crews on the scene on SW Roy Rodgers Road and Lynnly Way.

Traffic was temporarily diverted by Sherwood police until NW Natural secured the gas line by 1:57 p.m.