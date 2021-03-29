House fire prompts road closure in Marlene Village

Washington County

No injuries reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Scene of a fire on Mill Creek Drive on March 29, 2021 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A residential fire in the Marlene Village neighborhood prompted road closure Monday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue received reports of significant flames coming from a home near the intersection of NW Mill Creek Drive and SW Murray Road — about a mile from the Nike World Headquarters. Responding crews and additional law enforcement were able to help evacuate the occupants, according to TVF&R.

Crews said the fire was under control as of 10:45 a.m.

Officials have closed SW Murray in both directions while investigators canvas the area. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

