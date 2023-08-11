PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A human trafficking sting by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last month led to deputies arresting two men and identifying seven victims, authorities announced Friday.

Calvin Smith, 30, was arrested for promoting prostitution, identity theft and a parole violation, according to authorities. He was released later in July but then was arrested again for failing to appear in court, according to WCSO. Chris West Jr., 31, was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Deputies say they helped the seven female victims speak with human trafficking advocates and that they are continuing to investigate other people who were potentially involved during the mission.

The mission was part of an FBI national operation that takes place annually. In total, the mission led to the identification or arrest of 126 suspects and the recovery of 59 victims of child sex trafficking.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of human trafficking, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503 846-2500 to report any suspicious activity or provide information about potential trafficking cases.