Hwy 219 reopens in WashCo after multiple crashes reported

Multiple crashes were reported in Washington County due to icy conditions on January 31, 2022 (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple cars crashed after losing control on icy roads in Washington County Monday morning, forcing officials to close part of Highway 219 for nearly an hour.

Officials reopened the highway shortly before 8 a.m. but warn icy conditions are still present.

In a Twitter post, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at least three cars had crashed at mile marker 13 where the highway curves at the top of the hill.

Officials said crashes have been reported across the county.

Around 8:15 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a crash in Tigard Monday morning where a person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle. Crews arrived at the intersection of SW Oleson Road and SW Miles Court where the occupant was removed from the vehicle, according to officials.

The crash knocked down power lines in the area. Portland General Electric is reportedly at the scene working to restore power.