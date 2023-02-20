PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An independent analysis and review of the Tigard police actions that led to the death of Jacob Macduff will be released in a 10 a.m. Monday press conference, attorneys for the family said.

Macduff was killed by Tigard police on January 6, 2021 after they were called to the Edgewood Manor Apartments for a domestic violence incident. Macduff, who had a knife, refused to be taken into custody. A struggle ensued and the 26-year-old was shot to death by an officer.

This 45-page independent report, part of the City of Tigard’s $3.8 million settlement with the Macduff family, “is critical of actions by police officers on the scene and the subsequent governmental investigations of the shooting,” attorneys David Park and Scott Levin said in a press release.

Following the settlement, which was announced in July 2022, the City of Tigard agreed to make changes in police policy to prevent an unnecessary death of a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Macduff’s lawyers said at that time Tigard police were making several changes including de-escalation training and creating a Washington County mental health response team.

Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, January 6, 2021

Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine said in July she recognized “that in the thorough review of this case, from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office to the Oregon Attorney General’s Office and a grand jury convened at its request, that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing was ever found.”

