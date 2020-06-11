‘Inflammatory’ email sent by WashCo Sheriff’s Office hacker

"The information contained in the fake email is inflammatory"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The email list for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was hacked on Thursday, prompting the department to launch an investigation and issue an apology.

The email, which uses the logo from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office news header, was sent to everyone on their list from the address “racistcopspdx@gmail.com”.

The fake email calls for Sheriff Pat Garrett to resign and includes a screen grab from a video the sheriff’s office released on Wednesday connected to a 2018 use-of-force incident with then-Jail Deputy Rian Alden.

Alden was recently indicted after a further investigation.

In a statement from their actual email account, WCSO said their “email list was accessed by an unauthorized individual. This database of email addresses was used to send a fake version of our “WCSO News” email newsletter. The information contained in the fake email is inflammatory and does not further the conversation or help the frustration and concerns our community is feeling in regard to police brutality and race relations. We apologize for the unauthorized spam messages.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.