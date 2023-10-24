PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The locally stationed tech giant Intel announced new plans Monday to upgrade its semiconductor technology development facilities in Hillsboro, which it says will “usher in the latest in process technology and tools,” put the company’s Gordon Moore Park campus “at the forefront of innovation,” and bring new tech and construction jobs to Oregon.

The planned improvements are part of the company’s five-year, $100 billion investment into its research and development and manufacturing capabilities. Intel said that the Hillsboro campus has become an innovation hub for leading-edge semiconductor research, technology development and manufacturing in the U.S. thanks to support from the State of Oregon, the City of Hillsboro and Washington County. Seeking financial incentives included in the U.S. CHIPS Act, the company now plans to further its technological achievements.

Gov. Tina Kotek tours the “clean room” at Intel’s D1X Factory in Hillsboro. (Photos Courtesy of Intel)

Intel’s D1X Factory in Hillsboro. (KOIN 6)

Gov. Tina Kotek joined Intel executives in Hillsboro Monday to announce the new plan, which Intel said will create thousands of permanent tech jobs at its facilities around the U.S., including those in Oregon. The company added that the expansion will also ensure that the Pacific Northwest remains the U.S. hub for semiconductor research and development for years to come.

“Intel’s significant investments in Oregon reflect a shared vision of success and innovation,” Kotek said. “As the governor of this great state, I am excited about the positive impact that Intel’s expansions and partnerships will have on Oregon’s technology landscape and the future of our workforce. This collaboration highlights our state’s commitment to fostering economic prosperity and diversity through education and innovation.”

With more than 22,000 employees, Intel’s Hillsboro location is the company’s largest facility. Intel said that the facility is connected to 4% of all jobs in the state, providing $10 billion in annual labor income and $19.3 billion in gross domestic product.