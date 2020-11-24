Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Hillsboro storage units

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire was intentionally set at storage units in Hillsboro early Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Officials say a worker at a restaurant adjacent to the storage units on Northeast Lincoln Avenue first reported the blaze at 1:30 a.m. Shortly after the employee called 911, explosions were heard and tall flames became visible, prompting several more 911 calls. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the source of the fire on the building’s exterior and quickly worked to extinguish it.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set, but there is no word on any suspects. They said the explosions were likely from metal restaurant beverage containers that were stored outside.