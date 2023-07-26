PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an officer-involved shooting at a Tualatin apartment complex left the suspect dead and a deputy critically injured on Wednesday, KOIN 6 News spoke with multiple people who were in the area when the incident occurred.

“It was surreal for me. I lived in L.A. I don’t think I’ve seen an accumulation of cars and officers like that. For Tualatin, Oregon, it’s a little scary,” said Friederie Svenson, who witnessed first responders arrive at the scene.

The suspect has not been identified by law enforcement.

Several people were evacuated from the apartment complex where the suspect was barricaded. Some people said they heard the bangs they believed were the gunshots, and one woman says she saw the deputy taken away in an ambulance as well.

“(It’s) very sad. He was just doing his job,” said Maria Lambert, who lives in the apartment complex. “Whatever the circumstances are that made this happen — don’t shoot someone, especially not an officer who is just doing his job.”

The first warning people got about this situation at the Forest Rim Apartments was a notification that they should shelter in place because of an active shooter in the complex.

Shortly after that, residents of the complex told KOIN 6 News that officers knocked on some of the doors near where the suspect was barricaded and evacuated people from the complex.

“They walked the other neighbor out, I saw her recently. The guy upstairs, he’s on and off home, I don’t think it’s him. He’s fairly quiet, not home a lot. I mean, he works out of town,” said Diane Armstrong, who lives in the unit below where the SWAT team was at.

People were let back into their apartments around 2 p.m. The shopping center east of the complex was blocked off for several hours.