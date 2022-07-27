PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Jacob Macduff, who was killed by Tigard police on January 6, 2021, has reached a settlement with the city and will discuss the case at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The attorneys for his mother, Maria Macduff, will reveal details and answer questions beginning at 1:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

The events of the case

Around 4 p.m. on January 6, 2021, officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments on a domestic violence call.

Police tried to arrest Jacob Macduff, who was in his vehicle, but he refused to be taken into custody, according to Tigard police. Officers said Macduff was armed with a knife. During the struggle to arrest him, a Tigard police officer shot and killed the 26-year-old.

Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, January 6, 2021 (KOIN)

The next night, a riot was declared shortly before 9 p.m. by Tigard police after a group of about 100 protesters began marching toward City Hall and the police department over the Macduff shooting. Windows were broken at the Tigard Police Department and city buildings were tagged with graffiti.

Washington County DA Kevin Barton asked the Oregon Attorney General’s office to investigate the shooting. The investigation was wrapped up by the county’s Major Crimes Unit on April 27 but never revealed the findings, according to a letter from DA Kevin Barton to the state’s attorney general office.

Maria Macduff hired an attorney in April 2021 to learn the details surrounding her son’s death that she had not been provided.

In January 2022, an internal review by the Tigard Police Department found former Tigard Officer Gabriel Maldonado, who shot and killed Macduff, did not violate the department’s use of force policy.