Jury finds 2 guilty after Hillsboro house party shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were found guilty of several charges on Friday, after firing gunshots at a house in Hillsboro when asked to leave a house party, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

A jury found Julian Miguel Gallardo guilty of several charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

The jury also found Alan Soto-Guzman guilty of hindering prosecution.

On June 30, 2019, the men drove to Hillsboro and tried to get into a house party but were asked to leave. Gallardo and Soto-Guzman refused to leave which escalated into a verbal and physical fight, during which Gallardo pulled a gun, according to Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Those at the party ran inside and locked the doors.

The men got back in the car, and Gallardo fired eight shots as they drove by the house. One bullet struck someone in the shoulder, causing severe injury, while other rounds hit two vehicles and went through the house.

Authorities said days and weeks after the shooting, the men evaded law enforcement and tried to destroy evidence.

Soto-Guzman was arrested August 2019 and Gallardo was found after fleeing to Washington. Authorities said he tried to elude police in a stolen vehicle with someone who is wanted for murder in Multnomah County.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 15, 2022.