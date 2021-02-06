K9, drone help police arrest wanted man in Hillsboro

A man, later identified as Alejandro Jaimes-Radilla, was spotted by a Hillsboro PD drone and arrested on various felonies, February 4, 2021 (Hillsboro PD Twitter)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a wanted man who was hiding on top of a roof with the aid of a K9 and a drone from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police reported Thursday.

Police K-9 Blazer helped police track Alejandro Jaimes-Radilla, 33 to a residence in Hillsboro. They later determined he was probably on the roof of the house, police said. They then used a drone to find Jaimes-Radilla hiding in a section of the roof.

When Jaimes-Radilla realized he was spotted by the drone, he gave up and was taken custody, police said.

Jaimes Radilla was booked on multiple charges, including felony theft. He remains in custody, according to Washington County jail records.