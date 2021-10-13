King City police hire, then fire ex-Tualatin cop facing misconduct charges

Chet Lemon is charged with several counts of official misconduct and public indecency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Tualatin police officer was placed on administrative leave within days of starting a new job at the King City Police Department after the department learned he was facing misconduct and indecency charges.

The King City Police Department said Chet Lemon accepted a job as a police sergeant on Dec. 1, 2020. His first day of employment and onboarding was Dec. 7 and he was scheduled to be sworn in on Dec. 15. However, before he was sworn in, the King City Police Department received word from the Tualatin Police Department that Lemon was the subject of a criminal investigation.

The crimes he’s accused of occurred while he was working as a police officer for the City of Tualatin.

On July 7, 2021, a grand jury indicted Lemon, charging him with six counts of first-degree official misconduct and three counts of public indecency. All charges are classified as misdemeanors and the indictment says they occurred between July 2018 and August 2019.

Court documents state that Lemon’s public indecency charges are due to accusations he exposed his genitals while in or in view of a public place.

The King City Police Department placed Lemon on administrative leave on Dec. 11, 2020. The department worked with City Insurance Services to conduct an investigation into the incident and fired Lemon from the police department when the investigation was complete.

The King City Police Department said Lemon was never employed as a sworn King City police officer, was never on patrol and never wore the King City badge.

In a statement, Michael Weston, King City city manager, said during the hiring process, the King City Police Department considers background reports, psychological investigations, reference checks, and other “investigative elements.”

The department said at no time during Lemon’s hiring process was it made aware of any potential allegations.

KOIN 6 News contacted Lemon’s attorney, Daniel Thenell, seeking comment on the case. We are awaiting a response.