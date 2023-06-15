PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, June 17, you can celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day at the Washington County Juneteenth Celebration.

Featuring food, music, speakers and Black-owned business vendors, the Juneteenth Celebration is a great way to support the community and celebrate an important historical moment.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 943 Northeast Orenco Station Loop in Hillsboro.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited early to get a preview of the different things that will be happening at the event.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.