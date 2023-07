The calendar will be available for purchase within the next two months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan has been featured in the annual ‘Chicken Daddies’ calendar since its inception in 2021.

As “Mr. May,” Harlan has posed in daisy dukes, yellow tutus, and now a vintage-style swimsuit for the calendar’s 2024 edition.

On Monday morning, he headed out to Hillsboro for a photoshoot alongside a feathered-colleague.