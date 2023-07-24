PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Fair has officially kicked off over the weekend and will continue through Sunday, July 30.

The fairgrounds are packed with carnival rides, games, food and concerts – and the best part? Admission is free.

The fair opens each day at 5 p.m. and closes at midnight through Friday, July 28. On Saturday, July 29, the grounds will open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight. On Sunday, July 30, the fair will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

KOIN 6 reporter Kohr Harlan explored the Hillsboro fairgrounds to feature some of the unique attractions attendees will find this year. It may even include some magic.

For more information, visit the The Washington County Fair website.

Watch the video above to get a glimpse of what to expect when you attend.