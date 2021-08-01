Kyron’s Car Show proceeds help bring missing kids home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been more than 11 years since 8-year-old Kyron Horman vanished in Portland, and the region is still hoping he’ll be found.

Sunday, collectible car and motorcycle lovers held an event in Beaverton to promote awareness for missing children and child safety.

Kyron’s Car Show honors Kyron, who went missing on June 4, 2010. Every year, the show hands out awards for the best-looking vehicles while keeping hope alive for families like Kyron’s. All proceeds from the event go to the Kyron Horman Foundation, which has a mission to build awareness campaigns that help bring missing children home.

Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman, said the money raised all goes toward helping prevent another tragedy.

“Obviously Kyron’s missing, but we can help prevent the next ones coming up because they’re going to happen. I just want you guys to know that what we do, it goes into all free stuff. It doesn’t go anywhere else,” Kaine Horman siad.

The search for Kyron sparked one of the largest investigations in Oregon history. His disappearance remains unsolved.