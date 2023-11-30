PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are warning drivers to avoid the area of a large sinkhole in Cornelius that is causing flooding in the street.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say the sinkhole opened at South Eighth Avenue and Fawn Street sometime before 8:47 p.m.

While officials work to limit any risk of damage, Eighth Avenue is closed from Fawn Street to Heather Street as well as west from Heather Street to Fourth Avenue.

It is not yet clear how large the sinkhole is, nor whether it has caused any damage.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.