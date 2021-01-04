Large tree falls on Beaverton apartment, traps 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tree fell into a Beaverton apartment early Monday morning, trapping two people inside.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team was called to the 18700 block of Southwest Mayjohn Court at 3:19 a.m. When personnel arrived, they found an oak tree had fallen into the apartment building and trapped two people.
As firefighters were on their way to the scene, the two people were able to exit the building. No injuries were reported but the apartment suffered extensive damage.
Once the two residents safely escaped the structure, crews began clearing the scene and securing the building.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.