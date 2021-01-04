Large tree falls on Beaverton apartment, traps 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tree fell into a Beaverton apartment early Monday morning, trapping two people inside.

A large tree fell into a Beaverton apartment on Jan. 4, 2021. (TVFR)

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team was called to the 18700 block of Southwest Mayjohn Court at 3:19 a.m. When personnel arrived, they found an oak tree had fallen into the apartment building and trapped two people.

As firefighters were on their way to the scene, the two people were able to exit the building. No injuries were reported but the apartment suffered extensive damage.

Once the two residents safely escaped the structure, crews began clearing the scene and securing the building.

