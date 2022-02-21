Le Bistro Montage to open new food cart in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After converting a brick-and-mortar restaurant into food carts, Montage Ala Cart is adding a new location in Beaverton.

The popular restaurant will be joining BG Food Cartel, located at 4250 S.W. Rose Biggi Ave. The food cart pod is an open-air space with more than 30 food trucks.

Derek Ingwood, the owner of Le Bistro Montage Ala Cart, said he has wanted to open a location at BG Food Cartel for quite some time.

“We know it’s a really high-end, very popular cart pod complex, and we’ve actually been on a waiting list for quite a while,” Ingwood said.

The food truck currently has a location at the Hawthorne Asylum food cart pod on Southeast 10 Avenue and Madison Street in Portland along with another location in Happy Valley.

The owner of Le Bistro Montage Ala Cart is excited to bring popular food dishes, such as the nachoronies, which is a combination of nachos and macaroni with other toppings to Beaverton’s BG Food Cartel. (Courtesy Photo: Le Bistro Montage Ala Cart)

When asked why he chose Beaverton out of other cities, Ingwood said, “The location hits on a big area of people that probably don’t get out to our food carts in the Portland area because of the drive.”

One of the owners of BG Food Cartel says there is quite a demand for food trucks coming to their lot.

“The suburbs are bringing a different spin on things,” Owner Dana Biggie said. “One, I think because we’re safer… We’re much more family-oriented, much more kid-friendly [and] bring your pets.”

Biggie said the food cart pod isn’t immune to the crime issues neighboring Portland is experiencing but added that parking availability and more businesses entering the area are also appealing to people in the suburbs.

Ingwood said that for him, the crime in Portland wasn’t a factor in his decision to open a food cart on the Westside

He’s mostly excited to bring popular food dishes, such as the “nachoronies,” which is a combination of nachos and macaroni with other toppings to Beaverton.

“We have a unique menu. Also, when the restaurant closed, the outcry for the food that everybody loved and missed was just overwhelming,” Ingwood recalled.

People can expect to see the new Le Bistro Montage Ala Cart open in Beaverton during the first or second week of March.