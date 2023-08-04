PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As a fentanyl surge continues to devastate the country – especially in Oregon – national leaders are turning to a Beaverton program for inspiration.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will soon bring a bill to Congress that would fund a version of Beaverton’s “Fake and Fatal” program across the country and help keep kids from taking fentanyl amid an ongoing drug epidemic.

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Beccera came to Tumwater Middle School Friday afternoon to learn more about the school district’s fentanyl awareness curriculum.

In 2020 and 2021, Beaverton lost several students and former students to fentanyl-related poisonings. The district now has fentanyl-specific lessons, with the goal of teaching kids that the pills they buy online or through a dealer could be fake and fatal.

The program includes classes and curriculum for grades 6-12 with parent materials and online resources that teach the dangers of fentanyl as well as the availability of the drug on social media.

“Fake and Fatal” was created after Cal Epstein, a Sunset High School graduate, came home for Christmas break in 2020 and bought what he thought was an oxycontin pill on Snapchat. The pill had a lethal amount of fentanyl, and he died in the hospital five days later.

During the meeting, the secretary heard from Jennifer and Jon Epstein, Cal’s parents. They encouraged parents to reach out to their kids, even if they believe they would never take a pill not prescribed to them, and to share web articles and videos about the dangers of fentanyl.

Other available online resources include Song for Charlie, a nonprofit that “encourages young people to choose healthy coping strategies over self-medication.” The Beaverton School District has also posted teaching materials on their website.

During Oregon’s last legislative session, lawmakers passed a fentanyl education bill, requiring middle and high school classes on fentanyl dangers.