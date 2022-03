PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was taken to a trauma center by Life Flight after a shooting around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Southwest Lafollett Road near Cornelius.

Authorities said one man has been detained and noted there is no threat to the public.

A man was taken by Life Flight to a trauma center after a shooting in the 2500 block of Lafollett Road near Cornelius around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. March 24, 2022 (courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are continuing to investigate.