One person was airlifted to an area trauma center after being trapped in farm equipment in Hillsboro, May 15, 2023 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was airlifted to an area trauma center after being trapped in farm equipment, TVFR tweeted.

The incident in the 28000 block of Burkhalter Road in Hillsboro was reported about 12:30 p.m. Crews rushed to the scene and got the person out of the farm equipment. Life Flight arrrived and took the person to Legacy Emanuel for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.