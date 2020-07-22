Local teen uses tech to help orphaned children across the world

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County teenager is using technology to improve the lives of orphans half a world away.

Cyber Born is a not-for-profit organization started by a Sunset High School student less than two years ago. It is an initiative that began during a trip to an Indian orphanage and it is literally a lifeline between those children and a brighter future.

Troubled by what she saw during a family visit to India, Lassya Yenduri — barely a ninth-grader — decided to do something to help children she saw in an Indian orphanage.

“Going there and seeing those people who are in such dire situations, not really paying attention to that but seeing what they can do in the future to help come out of that situation was really eye-opening for me,” Yenduri said.

She saw not kids abandoned, neglected by parents, not victims of abuse — but faces of kids who, like all others, hope for a happy life, a better future — and so Lassya began her work of helping them make their dreams come true.

With help from a group called World’s Children, Cyber Born started sponsoring the orphaned kids. It collects money, provides education, food, clothing and shelter. For older kids, Cyber Born provides scholarships to help them get on to college.

“So the money that these donors put in would actually be transferred to the child’s college so these children that do not have any access to education or access to money that would help them get into that education, will actually now have a chance to pursue their dreams.”

It goes to show what can happen when an impressionable 15-year-old can do when she’s moved by what she sees — encouraging because of the pure goodness in her motivation. It’s a fulfilling way to use time away from organized classwork to help make the world a better place.

Forty-five kids in Indian orphanages are sponsored now and the goal is to sponsor 100 by the end of the year. The organization is also expanding the mission to include educational workshops and boot camps here at home with the never-ending summer vacation.