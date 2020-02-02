Man, 81, knocked down by hit-run driver near Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for a hit and run outside of Forest Grove on Saturday.
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to NW Kansas City Road just after 3 p.m. on the report of a crash. An 81-year-old man was getting his mail out from a roadside mailbox when a “car left the road and struck him.” The strike spun the man around and knocked him over.
The victim was left with a knee injury, said the sheriff’s office.
The only description available on the car that hit the man was the color—blue.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car and person involved in the incident.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.