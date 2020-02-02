Man, 81, knocked down by hit-run driver near Forest Grove

Scene of the hit and run north of Forest Grove. February 1, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver has not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for a hit and run outside of Forest Grove on Saturday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to NW Kansas City Road just after 3 p.m. on the report of a crash. An 81-year-old man was getting his mail out from a roadside mailbox when a “car left the road and struck him.” The strike spun the man around and knocked him over.

The victim was left with a knee injury, said the sheriff’s office.

The only description available on the car that hit the man was the color—blue.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car and person involved in the incident.