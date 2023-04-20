PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities said he shot a woman during a dispute.

Early Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an apartment complex on Southwest Farmington Road after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an injured woman.

Deputies arriving at the scene said they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was given medical aid until paramedics could take over and she could be taken to a local hospital.

Responding detectives say they learned Miguel Vidalez, 20, had been in an argument with the victim’s daughter prior to the shooting and that he had left the scene in the victim’s car.

A few hours after the shooting, detectives, along with Portland Police Bureau, located and arrested Vidalez at a residence in North Portland.

Vidalez faces charges including first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.