Man arrested in murder of Cornelius woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Monday in the September stabbing and murder of a Cornelius woman, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance Sept. 11 near the intersection of North Davis Street and 14th Avenue in Cornelius.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman, identified as Sonia Bahena, stabbed to death, and a man with life-threatening wounds.

The man, identified as Jose Torres-Amaro, was taken to a local hospital and discharged Monday, WCSO said. Upon discharge, police arrested Torres-Amaro on a second-degree murder charge in Bahena’s death.

WCSO did not release any additional information about the victim, suspect or the circumstances leading up to Bahena’s death.