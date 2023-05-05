A man was arrested after police said he attempted to flee in a stolen car leading to a crash (HPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man caused a four-way crash that trapped a person while attempting to flee police in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Thursday afternoon, Hillsboro police said they received a call that a person had seen their stolen Ford Expedition parked outside a Shari’s on Northwest 185th Avenue.

Police attempted to contact a man in the driver’s seat, identified as 45-year-old Jacob Forrest, and that is when officials said he tried to escape, driving over a berm and sidewalk onto Northwest 185th Avenue, hitting other vehicles and getting T-boned.

According to police, Forrest attempted to run from the vehicle but was captured after only making it a short distance.

Four vehicles were damaged in the crash, and a woman in the Expedition’s passenger seat became stuck and had to be extricated, only receiving minor injuries.

Forrest had multiple outstanding warrants and also faces charges of felony & misdemeanor eluding, hit & run vehicle injury, reckless driving, reckless endangering, violation of restraining order and failure to report as a sex offender, authorities said.