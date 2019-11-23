Man convicted for Beaverton jewelry heist, carjacking

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who authorities say eluded them for months was finally convicted Thursday for his role in a two person jewel theft that occurred over a year ago.
Jason Jeremiah Patton was found guilty of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery by a Washington County jury.
Patton’s accomplice, Robert David Duke, was convicted by a Washington County jury in January for his hand in stealing $250,000 in jewelry along with cash from a Beaverton consignment shop on October 28, 2018. He received a seven year sentence.
Duke had been apprehended shortly after the heist, in which a woman was held at gunpoint but reported no injuries.The jewels were recovered by police and returned after Duke made a phone call from the jail to a woman and disclosed its location, which was audio recorded.
Patton had escaped the area after forcibly stealing an elderly woman’s car at a nearby mobile home, Washington County District Attorney’s Office said. The 79-year-old woman was left with a broken arm and the car was recovered in Portland.
Patton was eventually apprehended in Florida after dodging police for several months.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 5, 2019.
