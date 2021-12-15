Man convicted for filming in changing room of swim school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has been convicted after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to hiding a recording device in the changing room of the swim school he worked at in Beaverton, according to the Washing County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Allen Seidel pleaded guilty to first-degree invasion of privacy.

An instructor at the swim school alleged on September 17, 2019 Seidel propped his cell phone in a cubby to record her changing in a staff changing room. According to officials, the woman reported the phone was angled so the camera could capture when staff changed their clothes. She also said when she looked at the phone it showed it had been recording for nearly 30 minutes.

The Beaverton Police Department investigated, and the staff was able to verify the phone belonged to Seidel who was working in the maintenance department of the swimming school.

Seidel confirmed he was recording, but said he only recorded because of recent thefts in the staff changing area. Despite his admission, officials said he refused to give his phone to the police leading them to serve a search warrant.

Beaverton police and The Washington County Digital Forensics Laboratory were able to verify the phone was recording when the phone was found.