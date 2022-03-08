PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A jury found a man guilty on multiple sex abuse counts in Washington County, officials announced Tuesday.

Gavin Lloyd Klusendorf was convicted of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the abuse took place between 2016 and 2017, but wasn’t reported until June 2020 after the victim told a friend and later reported the abuse to an adult.

Authorities said an adult contacted Hillsboro police about the abuse and officials began the investigation.

The victim also gave details to investigators along with CARES Northwest experts.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2022.