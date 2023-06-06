Sean Baba, 29, was indicted on more sex crimes after a new victim came forward (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was arrested during a Washington County child predator sting in April was indicted by a grand jury on new charges after another alleged victim came forward.

On April 13, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Baba, 29, director of music ministry at St. Pius X Church and School during a sex predator sting.

In May, authorities said that a person who saw coverage of Baba’s arrest contacted the Sheriff’s Office and said that they knew Baba when they were a child.

After an investigation, officials said that they learned Baba had used the same dating application to meet the child multiple years ago, just like he did when he talked to undercover officers in April.

Baba repeatedly had sexual contact with the child over the course of several years, authorities said. On June 5, Baba was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on new charges related to that investigation.

Officials said that Baba was arrested the same day and booked on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of luring a minor.

Anyone with information about these case or other possible victims are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.