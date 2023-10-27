PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man has been arrested on charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Claussen, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 8, officials said. He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, first-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted sodomy.

Authorities say they arrested Claussen and took him into custody on Oct. 22, with help from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple women have since reported Claussen for sexually assaulting them, including a woman he had just met in 2023, according to WCSO. Authorities now say this investigation spans both Washington and Yamhill Counties and covers a span of nearly 20 years.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.