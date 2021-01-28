Man flees from Aloha home after domestic violence call

Deputies ensured woman was able to get out of the house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man sought for a domestic violence incident in Washington County remains at large after a tactical team helped a woman leave a home in Aloha Thursday afternoon.

Washington County deputies went to the home at near SW Rosa and 198th after gunfire was reported, officials told KOIN 6 News. A tactical negotiations team arrived and made contact with the man and woman inside, and made sure the woman got out safely.

Deputies believed the man still had a weapon and breached the door, officials said. The man was gone but authorities said they found a handgun.

