Police say Edi Villalobos Jr. stabbed his mother's boyfriend in an unprovoked attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found guilty Friday on charges connected to a stabbing murder that led to a police chase last year, officials say.

Authorities say Edi Villalobos Jr. is guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of burglary, two counts of attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Court records show that in April 2021, Villalobos visited his mother’s house with his girlfriend in Cornelius, Oregon. At the time, she was living with her long-term partner, Artemio Guzman-Olvera.

When Guzman-Olvera arrived home from work, police say Villabos attacked him with a knife, stabbing him repeatedly. He and his girlfriend then left the scene.

Guzman-Olvera later died at the hospital.

The pair then drove to Wilsonville to meet up with two friends, where officials say Villabos attacked them with the same knife used to murder Guzman-Olvera. Only one of the friends suffered serious injuries and was able to call police.

Villabos then drove towards Tigard with his girlfriend, according to investigators.

When officers found the vehicle, they say Villabos lead them on a high-speed chase through dense traffic. He eventually fled on foot, leaving his girlfriend behind.

A short time later, officials say Villabos broke into a Tigard home, where he told the elderly residents that he needed help. There, police say he washed his hands and clothes and attempted to steal the homeowner’s clothes.

The homeowner received a tip from a neighbor to phone the police, so she did. When officers say Villabos attempted to flee again, he was apprehended by police.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.