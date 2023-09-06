Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of domestic violence that some readers may find disturbing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a Washington County judge found him guilty of inflicting domestic violence upon his ex-wife in April 2021.

The Sept. 1 ruling found Arash Golniakan guilty of second-degree assault, first-degree attempted kidnapping, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He was also guilty of three counts of fourth-degree assault.

According to court records, the couple had just finalized their divorce before Golniakan began calling and texting his ex-wife demanding her location on April 5, 2021. His ex-wife first ignored the messages but eventually called him by video chat.

Within five minutes of the call, officials say Golniakan drove to her location, got out of the car, and “displayed a pocket knife” before he threatened to kill her or himself.

Authorities say a struggle ensued when Golniakan attempted to push his ex-wife into the car, and after being stabbed and assaulted, she eventually agreed to get inside if Golniakan gave her the knife.

When Golniakan did, she threw the knife into the bushes before he drove them back to their house, according to court records. Once home, officials say Golniakan attempted to take his own life by overdosing on medication.

When his ex-wife called 911, first responders took them to the hospital, where she reported the incident to the police and told them about other instances of domestic violence from Golniakan. She then helped police find the discarded knife for evidence.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that it “commends the victim for her bravery throughout the legal process.”

After serving his 118-month prison sentence, Golniakan will also serve three years of post-prison supervision.