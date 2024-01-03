PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The owner of Horning’s Hideout in North Plains has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on the property on Tuesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Carl Horning and say deputies believe his brother is a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported shooting at the hideout on Northwest Brunswick Canyon Road, where they found a man — later identified as Carl Horning — with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said Horning died despite aid from the first responding deputy. According to state records, Horning was the owner of the hideout.

Deputies say his brother, 63-year-old Robert Horning, was detained at the scene and released hours later.

No other details were immediately available.

