PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 90 months behind bars after shooting a man in the leg earlier this year in downtown Hillsboro, shattering his femur, officials announced Monday.

Vincent Anthony Debellis was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision. He was convicted of:

First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault (two counts)

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (two counts)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine

Unlawful Possession of Meth

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Debellis got into an argument with the victim on Feb. 24. He was carrying a loaded handgun, which was concealed in his jacket, and shot the victim before running from the scene.

Debellis attempted to hide the jacket and gun behind a phone booth at a local transit center before boarding a bus. He was eventually arrested by police without incident.

“The defendant admitted to shooting the victim but claimed it was in self-defense,” authorities said.

After recovering the handgun, police searched his vehicle, which was parked nearby, and found “large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine and other items associated with drug dealing.”

Debellis will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.