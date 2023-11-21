Rosario Reginal Jumpingbull was found guilty of six counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison on Monday after committing an armed robbery at a Tigard pawn shop in 2022.

Rosario Reginal Jumpingbull was found guilty of six counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his 270-month sentence, officials said.

Jumpingbull robbed the store with an accomplice on July 14, 2022.

“The defendant entered the business while wearing a mask and immediately pulled out a gun. He pointed the weapon at the three employees inside at the time and demanded they give him cash. Prior to the robbery, the defendant received information from a pawn shop employee about where a large amount of cash was stored and security measures that were in place,” the Washington County Sheriff’s office said. “One employee described that the defendant ‘knew where he was going.’ The victims complied with the defendant’s demands, and he fled the store with a large amount of cash.”

Jumpingbull’s accomplice drove them away from the scene, but a nearby driver’s dashboard camera captured footage of the vehicle as they fled from the area.

“Investigators with the Tigard Police Department were able to read the license plate and linked the vehicle to the driver. They learned she was associated with Mr. Jumpingbull and confirmed he was involved in the armed robbery. Officers then secured a warrant for the defendant’s arrest,” officials said.

Jumpingbull was arrested in downtown Portland on Aug. 17, 2022, after a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase, authorities said.